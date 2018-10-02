2 killed in Talisay buy-bust

THE Talisay City police had insisted that the operation that led to the killing of two suspected drug personalities on Monday night was legitimate.

Supt. Marlu Conag, Talisay City police station chief, said that they have been monitoring the alleged illegal drug activities of Eduardo Piloto Jr. in the city.

Killed along with Piloto Jr. was his suspected cohort Errol Fernandez during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Roque, Talisay City past 10 p.m. on Monday.

The operatives claimed that the suspects fired at them after realizing that they were transacting with cops.

Sachets of suspected shabu, a caliber 45, and .38 revolver were recovered from the suspects.

The police also arrested a 53-year-old man believed to be working with the two suspects.

Conag said that Piloto was a “neighborhood bully” who was involved in indiscriminate firing in Tangke.

The police also found out that Piloto’s group planned to rob a convenience store in the city.