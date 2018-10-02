City wants all mt barangays cleared of illegal quarrying

To prevent a tragic landslide from happening in the city, the Cebu City Government has sought the help of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) to investigate reports of illegal quarrying activities in the mountain barangays.

Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) Chief, Ma. Nida Cabrera, said they will not lift the suspension of all quarrying activities in the city until after the inspection has concluded.

“We needed the help and expertise from MGB-7 to apprehend these illegal quarrying operators, and we hope to start the inspection as soon as possible,” Cabrera told Cebu Daily News.

She added that they already sent a formal request to MGB-7 on Monday (Oct. 1) asking for assistance and are now just waiting for the bureau’s response.

A copy of the attached documents sent to MGB-7 and furnished to CDN also included a list containing 10 firms which are suspected to have been conducting illegal quarrying in Barangay Pulangbato.

Cabrera said their office will also review the permits granted to these firms especially after they received reports that they only applied for site development permits to cover-up their illegal operations.

This was also a concern raised by several city councilors during their regular session on September 25.

“This list is still pending validation. That’s also why we have to review their permits, and do profiling among them,” said Cabrera.

Cabrera said they will check if the permits applied by the firms matched their purpose.

“When you apply for site developments, usually its for creating subdivisions. And we have to see the extent of their work, their location,” she added.

According to MGB-7’s geohazard map, Barangay Pulangbato is highly susceptible to landslides. This means that the ground there is unstable, and occurrence of land movement is likely.

There is only one firm in Cebu City which was granted a permit to conduct quarrying in Barangay Pulangbato.

But even its operation had to be suspended starting September 23 on orders of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña following the massive landslide that struck Barangay Tinaan in Naga City on September 20 which has claimed over 70 lives.

Highly susceptible

Cabrera said CCENRO will also coordinate with other barangays to check if illegal quarrying is being conducted in their area.

Aside from Barangay Pulangbato, MGB-7 also found 18 more hinterland villages in Cebu City which are highly susceptible to landslides.

These are Barangays Adlaon, Banilad, Buhisan, Budlaan, Busay, Guadalupe, Guba, Lahug, Lusaran, Malubog, Pamutan, Paril, Pung-ol Sibugay, Sapangdako, Sirao, Tagba-o, Taptap and To-ong.

The city council also passed several resolutions on September 25 urging the executive to regulate and inspect mining activities in the city, especially in the mountain barangays.