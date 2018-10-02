Relatives confirm threats vs Sheila

THE threats to the family and relatives of Sheila Eballe have been confirmed by a cousin who said two men wearing full-face helmets and bonnets who were on board two motorcycles warned them that they would burn their homes if Sheila would not surface.

According to Eballe’s cousin, Arnel Aliganga the visit from the men on motorcycles, looking for Sheila happened last Sunday at his house in Sitio Greyrocks, Barangay Pangdan.

“Mga alas kwatro sa hapon, nihunong diri sa tungod duha ka lalaki nga nagtaptap nga kanang mata ra ang makita. Ingon sila nga kung di namo ipa-guwa si Sheila, sunogon nila among mga balay diri. Kana, para namo, di na na mao,” Aliganga told Cebu Daily News as he described their vehicles as black Raider-150 motorcycles.

“Si Sheila, nagsulti ra man to unsa iyang hunahuna kay di pod baya lalim makakita ka adto nga imong mga silingan tanan namatay. Di lang unta moabot og ingon ani nga manghasi ba,” Aliganga said.

(Sheila was just speaking her mind because it is not a joke to see all your neighbors die. But it should not come to this that we are already threatened.)

Sheila’s older brother Alejandro said they are very worried about unidentified people appearing in their house looking for Sheila.

During the visit of President Rodrigo Duterte to the landslide area last Sept. 21, Sheila spoke before him and asked him to stop the quarry operations, which she said, was the cause of the massive landslide, and not the rains.

Since then she has gone into hiding, fearing for her life.

Alejandro said he is willing to apologize for Sheila’s words just to get back the quiet life that they used to have.

“Kung pwede nga ako’y mangayog pasaylo, mangayo unta kog pasaylo sa nasulti sa akong manghud. Kung asa o kang kinsa ko mangayong dispensa, kana lang wa ko kahibaw,” said Alejandro.

He also refuted insinuations that Sheila was a member of activist groups and was influenced to make her statements.

After Sheila spoke on the night of September 21, President Duterte said that she was “well-trained” in speaking before a huge crowd.

Alejandro described her sister as a quiet housewife.

Meanwhile, Alejandro said Sheila would sometimes contact him through different cellphone numbers to inform him that she is safe.

“Moingon ra man hinuon nga ‘Ayaw lang og kabalaka nako Kuya. Naa ra ko sa palibot.’ Wala na lang sad nako gipa-blotter kay okay ra man kuno siya,” said Alejandro.