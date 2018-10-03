Woman dies after being robbed
A 37-year-old call center agent was robbed and killed while walking along Pope John Paul Avenue in Barangay Mabolo around 2:50 am today.
SPO3 Arnulfo Aventajado of the Mabolo Police Station said that victim Lorien Temple sustained a gunshot wound on the left side of her chest which resulted to her immediate death.
Temple, a resident of Lapu-Lapu City, works as a call center agent for a company based in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.
Based on the initial investigation by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), a still unidentified suspect blocked Temple’s way and grabbed her bag while she was walking on the road located a few meters away from the Mabolo Church and the Mabolo Police Station.
The victim was headed for the corner of M.J. Cuenco and Pope John Paul Avenue to get a ride home to Barangay Suba Masulog in Lapu-Lapu City.
The robbery happened in front of a pizza house in the area.
Quoting witnesses account, police said that the gunman immediately boarded a waiting motorcycle and fled.
Police said that they already organized a tracker team to identify and locate the suspects.
They are also looking for CCTV footage in the area that will help them identify the suspects.
