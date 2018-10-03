BOC-7: Yolanda relief goods to be abandoned

The Bureau of Customs in Central Visayas (BOC) has declared the abandonment of shipments of at least four container vans filled with relief goods for typhoon Yolanda victims.

Elvira Cruz, customs district collector, said the consignees reportedly failed to process the release of the containers and the payment for the charges of its storage and demurrage.

The donated items last January 2014 came from countries in Belgium, Norway and London.

The abandoned items will be placed for thermal destruction.