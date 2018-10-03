3rd district SK officials want Frasco for Vice Governor

Young voters in the third district of Cebu have initiated a signature campaign to urge Cebu Ports Authority (CPA) Commissioner and former Liloan mayor Vincent “Duke” Frasco to run for Cebu Vice Governor in next year’s midterm election.

Marie Leolie Ursal, vice president of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) in Barili town, said that since they started their signature campaign during the third week of September, they already gathered 70 to 100 signatures for Frasco.

Ursal said SK officials in their town plans to send a copy of their manifesto of support and the outcome of their signature campaign to Frasco’s office next week.

Comelec has set the filing of Certificates of Candidacies (COCs) of local candidates from October 11 to 17, 2018.

“We can clearly see the progress of Liloan (where Frasco used to be mayor) and we want (the rest of) Cebu to be like Liloan nga progressive kaayo in terms of economics, youth development and scholarship programs especially karon nga mahal na kaayo ang tuition,” she said.

Ursal said that other SK officials in Toledo City and the five other towns – Balamban, Pinamungajan, Aloguinsan, Tuburan, Asturias – under the third district are also organizing signature campaigns to urge Frasco to run for Vice Governor in their respective areas.