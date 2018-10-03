DepEd Naga urges public to donate school supplies for displaced victims

The Department of Education (DepEd) has appealed to the public to donate school materials to more than 600 students who were affected by the massive landslide that hit Barangay Tinaan, Naga City, Cebu.

Gregorio Cyrus Elejorde, superintendent of DepEd Naga City, said they have already received P140,000 from different offices of DepEd in the region.

Meanwhile, out of the seven public schools in the city that were used as evacuation centers, Elejorde said that four of them have already resumed their classes this week.

The remaining schools are set to resume their classes on Monday.