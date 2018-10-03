Tau Gamma Phi to hold 50th anniversary

Heavy vehicular traffic is anticipated in different parts of the cities of Cebu and Mandaue as Tau Gamma Phi will hold a parade for their 50th anniversary on Thursday (October 4).

Jonas Jude Ybañez, governor-general of Tau Gamma Phi-Cebu provincial council, said they are expecting around 10 to 15 thousand persons who will join the parade.

Glenn Antigua, chief of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) of Mandaue City, said they will implement a “stop and go” traffic scheme to regulate the traffic.

Ybañez said the parade will start at 12 p.m. from their assembly area in San Roque Parish in Mandaue City to South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City.