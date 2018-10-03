DepEd to endorse kids affected by landslide to Girlstown

The Department of Education (DepEd) in Naga City is looking at the possibility of endorsing some children affected by the landslide to the Mary Help of Christians Girlstown.

DepEd Naga City Schools Division Superintendent Gregorio Cyrus Elejorde said at least 30 slots are vacant for now.

Elejorde said they are still tracking the number of affected school children who will be eligible and endorsed to the school.

The division superintendent also said he is currently negotiating with another boarding school for boys to accommodate students who may find it hard to go back to school after the landslide. Children who were orphaned or lost their home from the landslide will be prioritized.