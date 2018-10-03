DOH-7 eyes to declare dengue outbreak in Sogod

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) may declare a dengue outbreak in several barangays in Sogod town, Cebu.

Dr. Shelbay Blanco, medical officer of DOH-7, said the town has been included in the top 20 local government units (LGUs) in Central Visayas with the most number of dengue cases.

He said that their office has also recorded dengue cases in some barangays in Sogod this year. In 2017, the municipality did not have a single case of dengue.