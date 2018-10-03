Boat operators required to undergo drug testing
The Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Office will require passenger boat operators and those who offer island hopping services, dive shops, water sports, and recreational activities to undergo drug testing.
The requirement is intended to ensure the safety of tourists.
Police authorities in Lapu-Lapu City recently apprehended a boat captain and dive master in an anti-drug operation.
