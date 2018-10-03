Davide appoints Orong as new OIC of Capitol’s PIO

A former journalist has been appointed to become the new officer–in–charge (OIC) of the Provincial Information Office (PIO).

Ainjeliz De La Torre Orong, formerly the operations head of the same office, replaced Provincial Administrator Atty. Mark Tolentino in holding the position.

Orong was previously employed as reporter and copy editor of The Freeman for almost 10 years.

The new OIC admitted that she never thought of working for the government. “It comes to a point when you cover public service or government work, and you see that you can do so much more,” said Orong.

Governor Hilario “Junjun” Davide III made her appointment on September 27 (Thursday).

Starting October 1 (Wednesday), Orong will be responsible for the overall supervision of the information office.