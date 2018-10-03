City Hall mulls fuel cuts for some vehicles

SHOULD fuel prices continue to rise, Cebu City Hall will cut off the fuel allocation for some of their vehicles in favor of ambulances, police vehicles and trucks used to collect garbage.

Ronald Malacora, chief of City Hall’s Department of General Services (DGS), told reporters yesterday that the recent fuel price hike forced them to realign P3-million in unspent funds to cover fuel allowance.

“If we’re going to cut the fuel allowance of some vehicles, we will spare those needed for the delivery of basic services such as ambulances, those deployed to the police, and for garbage,” Malacora said.

The city owns over 1,000 vehicles, from motorcycles to heavy equipment.

A four-wheeled vehicle is provided with 200 liters as its monthly fuel allowance.

Malacora said their P87 million budget for fuel this year is good only until this month due to the spate of fuel price increases caused by the passage of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.

“Our P87-million budget for 2018 is only up to the end of October for gasoline and the end of November for diesel due to the increase of oil price. This is why we have realigned our budget,” Malacora said.

With an additional P3 million, he said City Hall’s budget for fuel allowance may last until December.

The realigned budget was intended for rent, advertising and water expenses as well as repairs and maintenance of equipment. The council approved the budget realignment last month.

Since Tuesday, Oct. 2, oil firms imposed an additional P1 per liter of gasoline and an additional P1.35 for diesel products.