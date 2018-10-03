Cyberporn victims accept conviction of their parents

THE six siblings who were subjected to cyber-pornography have been told about the conviction of their own parents by the courts.

“The initial reaction was surprise and despair although the daughter was able to bounce back kay social work man ang iyang course,” said Prosecutor Lolita Lomanta, who was referring to the third of the siblings who was contacted by her father after the promulgation.

Earlier, Vice Governor Agnes Magpale said she would personally inform the siblings about the court decision but it was their father who informed them of the outcome of the trial.

“We asked the center about the condition of the children. Unfortunately, the father was able to access the children ahead of us,” said Lomanta, the lone state lawyer who represented the victims throughout the proceedings.

Last Tuesday (Oct. 2), the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Mandaue City convicted the parents of qualified trafficking and child abuse done in 2011 and sentenced them to life imprisonment and another five to 12 years for other acts of child abuse.

Lomanta said the siblings accepted the court decision.

They were subjected to online sexual exploitation by their parents in their home-based cybersex business in Cordova and asked to perform lewd acts online in exchange for money from “sponsors.” They have since been under the care of a private, non-profit institution that helped in their recovery.

Two of the siblings are now aged 22 and 20, and are out of the center, having found work; one as a cook in a cruise ship abroad. The other, a production operator in an industrial company.

The third of seven siblings is a graduating student of Bachelor of Science in Social Work at a private university in Cebu.

Lomanta said that the third child was the one who disclosed the news to her other siblings, including her older brothers.

“She handled it pretty well, how she told them about it,” Lomanta said.

“I think they already prepared about it but we will officially inform them gihapon,” she said.

Lomanta said the provincial government will still continue to support the siblings while they are at the center.

“I think the province has made the commitment the day the children were rescued. Until the children are able to complete their education, the province will still extend the support that they need,” she said.