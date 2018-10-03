Scholarships for children of landslide victims

A CATHOLIC boarding school for less fortunate girls has offered 30 slots for the children of the landslide victims in Naga City.

The Department of Education (DepEd) in Naga City is now tracking the actual number of schoolchildren who will be eligible for a scholarship at the Sisters of Mary – Girlstown in Talisay City, said Dr. Gregorio Cyrus Elejorde, DepEd Naga City Schools Division Superintendent.

“That is why our tracking is very important. We are trying to trace now who among these students will be given first priority in the scholarship, or who will come next in prioritization,” said Elejorde.

He said that they have identified more than one thousand students who were evacuated following the preemptive evacuation ordered by Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu after the massive landslide that hit Sitio Sindulan in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City.

“We will look into the gravity of the effect on the child. For instance, those children who were orphaned, mag-una gyod to sila sa priority,” said Elejorde.

The Education official said he will also ask the St. Mary’s School-Boystown if they can also offer slots for the male students.

“But of course, we will talk to the child. It will still be the decision of the child or sa guardian kay dili pod baya lalim nga ikalit lang ka’g butang didto sa boarding school,” Elejorde explained.

He added that the children will also have to undergo psychosocial activities to help them cope with the tragedy.