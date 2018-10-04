Man found dead in Naga, Cebu

A man was found dead in Sitio Tayad-Tayad, Barangay Cantao-an, City of Naga, Cebu.

Police identified the victim as Arnold Cañazares Encabo, 31, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds on his body.

According to a police report, the victim’s mother learned about his son’s fate from a facebook post online.

The police are now looking into the CCTV in the area to identify the suspects and determine the motive behind the attack.