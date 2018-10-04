Malubog ambush survivor: ‘We were picked up by police’
The lone survivor in the Malubog shooting incident claimed that he and five others were victims of a salvage attempt by police officers.
Antonio Belande, a habal-habal driver, said they were picked up by police while in a house in Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe before they were brought to Malubog where they were shot.
Belande said he sustained a wound on his side but he managed to escape after he rolled into a grassy portion of the road and hid behind tall grasses.
