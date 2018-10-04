13 dead in One Time Big Time police operation

(UPDATED)- The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas has recorded a total number of 14 fatalities after the conduct of the One Time Big Time (OTBT) police operations as of Thursday morning (October 4).

In Cebu City, police recorded at least 7 dead persons. Two were killed in Barangays Tejero and Ermita, while five others were killed in an alleged ambush in Barangay Malubog.

On the other hand, at least 6 persons were killed in Barangay Tangke, Talisay City.

A still unidentified man was killed in Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City. Police authorities, however, believed the suspect was a member of Ozamis robbery group.