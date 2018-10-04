BFP-7: Search and retrieval ops in landslide site continue amid return of responders to respective regions

Several responders from other regions will now be going home two weeks after the landslide struck in Brgy. Tinaan, Naga City, Cebu.

At least 45 rescuers from the Special Rescue Unit of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) from Regions 6 (Western Visayas), 8 (Eastern Visayas) and 10 (Northern Mindanao) will be returning to their respective regions on Thursday morning (October 4).

Senior Supt. Samuel Tadeo, BFP in Central Visayas director, said around 250 additional rescuers from different parts of the country were deployed in Naga City to augment the search, rescue and retrieval operations starting September 22.

“May natitira pa naman dito. Ipagpatuloy naman yung search and retrieval operations sa anim na hanggang ngayon ay reported missing,” said Tadeo.