Group created to formulate rules on whale shark watching
The Cebu Provincial Government created a Technical Working Group to study the behavior of whale sharks and formulate guidelines and regulations to be followed by whale watchers.
Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale met with whale shark watching operators on Wednesday (October 3).
Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) Officer-in-Charge Jayson Lozano explained that imposing regulations would ensure the preservation of whale sharks.
