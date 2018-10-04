Man with gunshot wounds found dead in Mandaue City

A former employee of a pharmaceutical company was found dead at a bunkhouse near Tingub Elementary School in Mandaue City at past 5:00 a.m. on Thursday (October 4).

The victim was identified as a certain “Torigaw”. Initial police investigation revealed that residents nearby heard bursts of gunfire at around 2:30 a.m.

Multiple gunshot wounds were found in the body of the victim.

The victim was removed from employment three months ago after he was found positive of using drugs. The responding police found drug paraphernalia in the victim’s possession.

Police have yet to conduct an investigation to determine the real motive of the incident and identify the persons responsible for his death.