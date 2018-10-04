COMELEC Cebu: 86K voters registered for 2019 elections

Over 86,000 voters in Cebu Province have registered from July to September 2018 based on the recent count of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC).

Lawyer Lionel Castillano, Provincial Election Supervisor, said that the number of registrants is higher this year compared to last year.

Castillano, however, said it is too early to tell if the higher number of registrants would also result in an increase in voter’s turnout.