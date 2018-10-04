Chiong: City to cease Apo operations if law is passed to ban quarry in PH
The Naga City Government is willing to forego opportunities brought by quarry operations in their city if a new law is passed to ban mining activities in the country.
In a report by GMA dzBB, President Rodrigo Duterte was quoted in saying that he will encourage legislators to pass a law prohibiting all mining activities.
Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong said she will adhere to what is best for the city even if this would mean a reduction in their revenues.
