Search, retrieval ops continue for remaining six victims

Exactly two weeks after the massive landslide in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City, the search and retrieval operations for the 6 remaining persons continue.

Naga City Mayor Kristine Chiong said the families of the missing persons requested the incident management team to continue, at least in clearing the debris covering the houses where the victims were probably trapped.

Chiong said they also consider the possibility that the missing persons were among the 2 unidentified bodies and 13 body parts that are now placed at the tennis court in Poblacion, Naga City.

DNA samples of the unidentified fatalities have been obtained by the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) to be matched with the same samples submitted by the claimants.

The bodies, along with the 15 other casualties that have been identified, will be laid to rest on Saturday.