Woman caught in possession of shabu in Argao

A woman was arrested as part of the implementation of the One Time Big Time operation after she was caught in possession of illegal drugs in Argao town, Cebu on Thursday morning (October 4).

Arrested was Brenda Cutillar, 39, a resident of Barangay Talo-ot of the same town.

She was collared by virtue of a search warrant issued by Judge Soliver Peras.

Seized from her two medium packs and six small sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P121,000, and one .45 caliber pistol rifle.

Cutillar is now detained at the Argao police station.