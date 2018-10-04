Mocha dares Leni to face her ‘eye to eye, eyeliner to eyeliner’

Resigned Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson lashed at the camp of Vice President Leni Robredo for saying that she is still liable for alleged lies and scandals despite her resignation.

Uson said that it is the Vice President who is full of lies and scandals.

“Kung sa kasinangulingan lang, naku, sino kaya ang totoong sinungaling? Maski nga ‘yung posisyon niyo bilang [vice president] ay isang malaking kasinungalingan,” Uson told Robredo over an interview at UNTV on Thursday.

(Who is really telling a lie? Even your position as vice president is a big lie).

Uson lambasted Robredo’s previous video message which was presented at the 60th United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs annual meeting in 2017, which she claimed harmed the lives of overseas Filipino workers.

“Ang fake news ay ikaw, Vice President ng Pilipinas, gagawa ka ng video, ipapadala mo sa international community. Sa United Nations na about drugs at sasabihin mo na libo libo na ang pinapatay sa Pilipinas dahil sa EJKs… ‘Yun ‘yung kasinungalingan. Nung lumabas po yung video na yan sa international community yung OFWs po natin na-discriminate at na-threaten,” Uson said.

(The fake news is you, Vice President. You made a video and sent it to the international community, to the United Nations, about drugs and you claim that thousands are being killed in the Philippines because of extrajudicial killings. When that video came out in the international community, our OFWs were threatened and discriminated).

Uson then challenged Robredo to face her as she has nothing to be scared of and nothing to hide.

“Patas na ang laban ngayon, wala akong tinatago, wala akong kinakatakutan, magharapan tayo, mata sa mata, eyeliner to eyeliner, mahilig din siya mag-eyeliner,” Uson said.

(The fight is even now. I have nothing to hide. I have no fear. Let’s face each other, eye to eye, eyeliner to eyeliner).