Model from Talisay wins Misters of Filipinas 2018-Man of the World

TALISAY City’s John Paul “JP” Valdehueza Ocat won one of the major titles of the Misters of Filipinas 2018 pageant held October 3 at Music Museum in San Juan, Metro Manila.

Ocat went home with the Misters of Filipinas 2018-Man of the World title, succeeding Misters of Filipinas 2017-Man of the World and Man of the World 2018 first runner-up Clint Karklins Peralta.

“This is a dream come true for me. I have prayed for this. I took this seriously. Man of the World is my dream title and now, I am the Man of the World Philippines. I am very, very, very happy! In fact, I cried when my name was called,” he told Cebu Daily News.

Ocat also bagged two special awards: Mister Skin Philosophie and Mister Walker.

For Ocat, meeting 23 other men in the pageant is a once in a lifetime experience.

“They taught me a lot of things–about them and more importantly about myself. I will forever cherish that,” he said.

It has been a year of preparation for Ocat. He trained with Vanguards, a pageant camp in the country.

“Mental, emotional, physical preparations were done to make me ready for Misters. Although I have been working really hard for this, I understand there are still a number of people who do not believe in me, trying to bring me down. It bothered me at some point but I realized I will never let them bring me down. Instead, prove to them I am better than what they think. So here I am,” he said.

Ocat, a model and a project specialist, will represent the county at Man of the World 2019 pageant which will be held in Manila.

Aside from Ocat, Hari sa Sugbo 2018 Elcid Camacho also competed in the same pageant.

Camacho finished top 10 and received the Best in Swimwear award during the finals night.

Another major title was won by Mark Kevin Baloaloa of Catanuan, Quezon who was hailed as Misters of Filipinas 2018-International, succeeding Misters of Filipinas 2017-International Raven Renz Lansangan.

Completing the Misters of Filipinas 2018 court are Casius Panopio of Batangas (first runner-up), Federico Palejon of Filipino Community of Florence, Italy (second runner-up), and Ruben Anthony Timbol of Tarlac Province (third runner-up).