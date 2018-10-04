Frasco: seeking election vs Magpale is an ‘uphill battle’

Cebu Ports Authority (CPA) Commission Vincent Duke Frasco admitted that he has been offered to run for Vice Governor by the 1Cebu party a few months ago.

Although still unclear if he will accept the offer to be running mate of his mother-in-law and now third district Rep. Gwen Garcia, Frasco said that seeking election against incumbent Vice Governor Agnes Magpale is going to be “an uphill battle.”

“If I am to run, I recognize that it will be an uphill battle as I will be up against the incumbent Vice Governor who has been in politics for almost 50 years,” Frasco said in a statement sent to Cebu Daily News.

But Frasco said he is thankful of the vote of confidence and support that Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials and members from the third district of Cebu have given him.

SK officials in Toledo City and the towns of Balamban, Barili, Pinamungajan, Aloguinsan, Tuburan, Asturias are currently organizing signature campaigns in their respective areas to urge Frasco to run for Vice Governor.

“I’m thankful for the youth’s vote of confidence and support. The idea of running in tandem with Governor Gwen was presented to me a couple of months ago by the 1Cebu party,” Frasco said.

“I have given it a lot of thought and discussed it in several meetings with my leaders in Liloan, and they are fully supportive of the idea considering my qualifications, my experience as a local chief executive, and my achievements as mayor,” he added.

Garcia, former Cebu governor, already said in an earlier interview that he intends to seek election for governor in the May 2019 election.

Incumbent Governor Hilario Davide III and Vice Governor Magpale will also be seeking a third term in office next year.