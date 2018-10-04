Naga receives additional help

HELP still continued to come for Naga City as its local government and other concerned agencies are about to shift to the recovery and rehabilitation phase two weeks after a deadly landslide hit the southern Cebu city.

Officials from Kepco Philippines turned over to Naga City Mayor Kristine Chiong a check worth P1-million as financial aid for the victims of the landslide.

Present during the turnover were Jae Han Go, president and CEO of Kepco Philippines, Hyungjin Lee (contracts department manager), Sang Hun Lee (planning and finance department manager), and Jong Ryoon Yoon (president and CEO of SPC Power Corp.).

Yesterday morning, financial assistance amounting to P52, 066.50, pooled by the workers of Cebu City Hall, and P32, 447 from the residents of the city, were also turned over.

The Cebu City Government, with the presence of several department heads, also provided additional relief goods to the victims of the landslide, especially the families who are still staying inside evacuation centers in Naga City.

Several Korean businessmen based in Mactan, together with Cebu City Councilors Raymond Alvin Garcia and Renato Osmeña Jr., also visited Naga City Hall yesterday to give over P1-million worth of relief goods.

As of yesterday morning, Chiong said their city treasurer has recorded over P10.8 million in cash assistance from various agencies, organizations, private firms, and concerned citizens.

“I’m very grateful with the Cebu City Government for their help. They were the first responders to help us in the search and rescue operations as well as to help the management of our evacuation centers,” Chiong said.

She added that staff of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña have been keeping in contact with their local government on the plans of Cebu City to help them construct a new daycare center. / with Rosalie O. Abatayo