Korean Consulate eyes 1M tourists in region for 2018

As they gear up for the arrival of more tourists, the Korean Consulate in Cebu has one thing on top of its list of priorities — security.

Consul General Oh Sung Yong said that despite several challenges faced by the Consulate in terms of bringing in more Korean tourists to Central Visayas, they remain optimistic to reach their goal of one million tourists in the region for this year.

In a speech during the Korean National Day celebration in Cebu last Tuesday evening, Oh said among the difficulties faced by the Korean community in the Visayas this year were the closure of Boracay Island and the murder of two Koreans in Metro Cebu.

“There are some safety concerns in Cebu because of the media reports in Korea about the victims. But we can get over this situation when we work together and help preserve the safety in this region,” he said.

Top visitors

Data culled from the Consulate showed that a total of 1.6 million Koreans visited the country in 2017.

Of this, 900,000 visited Central Visayas making Koreans still the top tourist market in the region comprising 31 percent of all tourist arrivals.

According to Oh, there were also other problems and concerns last year including the terror attack in Bohol which resulted in a travel advisory issued by the Consulate as well as the declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

Security measures

To help strengthen security and safety in the Philippines, the Korean Government has donated 130 new patrol vehicles to the Philippine National Police (PNP). Of this, 25 will be delivered to the Police Regional Office (PRO–7) this week, Oh said.

Another 142 motorcycles will also be handed over by the Korean Government to the PNP this year.

Sought for comment regarding the concern of the Korean Consulate, Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7) Regional Director Shalimar Tamano said their office has been working in ensuring the safety and security of tourists in the region.

“We have been talking to our police officials and our intelligence officials. We are working with them closely to ensure safety and security of our tourists and visitors,” he told Cebu Daily News.

He added that the DOT-7 has also been doing training and seminars with different tourism industry players like tour guides, transport groups, and hotel staff on how to handle tourists.

Chinese tourists up

While Koreans remain the top tourists in Central Visayas, the Chinese have also grown significantly over the past two years.

From 2016 to 2017, Chinese tourists visiting the region grew by 75.28 percent – from 244,925 in 2016 to 429,306 in 2017.

On the other hand, Korean tourists only grew by 6.26 percent – from 842,985 in 2016 to 895,776 in 2017.

Despite these numbers, Tamano shares the optimism of Consul General Oh in breaching the one million mark of Korea tourists in 2018.

“I’m sure it will still increase. As to how much, I’m not sure. The good relations between South Korea and the Philippines really helped bring more Koreans to Cebu,” Tamano said.

MCIA boost arrivals

The opening of the new Terminal 2 of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is also a major contributor in the expected increase of tourist arrivals in the region.

For his part, Hotels, Resorts, Restaurants Association of Cebu (HRRAC) President Carlo Suarez also welcomed the continued arrival of Koreans in the province.

“We welcome the influx of Korean tourists in Cebu as this will generate more jobs to the locals. The Koreans have been the top tourist arrivals for the past years and (in terms of) cultural exposure also,” he said.

More exchanges

In 2019, South Korea and the Philippines will celebrate 70th founding anniversary of its diplomatic relations as blood allies since the Korean War in the 1950s.

“We continue to foster and support the various mutual exchanges in the fields of infrastructure, agriculture, finance, defense industry, education, and culture,” Consul General Oh said in his speech.

He mentioned that in June, President Rodrigo Duterte visited Korea and brought nearly US$5 billion worth of investments that is expected to create 50,000 jobs in the Philippines.

The Korean Government has also doubled its official development assistance (ODA) to the Philippines to US$1 billion for the period 2017 until 2022.

This is to support the build, build, build program of the Philippine government.

“Our government also supports in building the new Cebu International Container Port project in Consolacion, Cebu which is worth about P9 billion and in constructing multi-purpose dam of Jalaur River in Iloilo which is worth about P10 billion,” Oh said.

The Consulate also continues to reach out to Cebuano K-Pop talents with the hosting of the second K-Pop World Festival audition in Cebu last July participated by 140 Cebuano K-Pop groups.