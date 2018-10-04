No suspects yet in call center agent’s killing

POLICE investigators have not yet identified the suspects who robbed and killed the female call center agent on her way home from work at dawn last Wednesday.

Mabolo Police precinct investigator SPO1 Antonio Din said they are looking for witnesses who can give them more information on the tragic death of Loraine Temple, who was walking along Pope John Paul Avenue, about a kilometer away from the Cebu IT Park where her workplace is located.

Din also said that they are getting copies of CCTV footage that could lead to the identity of the suspects.

Temple, 37, was walking towards an area in Barangay Mabolo where jeepneys bound for Lapu-Lapu City were waiting for passengers, when two men on board a motorcycle blocked her and announced a holdup.

Temple refused to surrender her purse, and they grappled for it. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot her in the chest.

She died instantly.

Mabolo Police Precinct Commander, Chief Insp. Dindo Juanito Alaras, told Cebu Daily News that he already instructed his investigators to focus on the case of Temple and update him of the progress of the investigation.