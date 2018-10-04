NAGA CITY LANDSLIDE: Rescue teams head home, but retrieval continues

TWO weeks after the massive landslide that killed at least 77 persons in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City, emergency responders and rescue teams from outside Central Visayas are heading home.

But retrieval operations continue for six persons who remain unaccounted for.

Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa said the families of the missing persons requested local authorities, particularly the incident management team, to continue clearing the debris that covered the houses of the victims where they were believed to be trapped.

“We also consider the possibility that the missing persons are among the two unidentified bodies and 13 body parts recovered from ground zero of the landslide,” said Chiong.

Yesterday marked the second week since the tragedy in Barangay Tinaan, which displaced thousands.

The coffins of at least 30 casualties, including the 15 unidentified bodies and body parts, recovered from the landslide area are currently at the tennis court in Barangay East Poblacion.

The casualties will be buried at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 6, at the City of Naga Public Cemetery.

Dr. Rene Cam, Chief of the Forensic Division of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI-7), said they already took DNA samples of the unidentified casualties which will be matched with the samples from their claimants.

However, the results of the DNA test will take months before it can be available because the testing will be done in Manila.

Headed home

On the other hand, 45 rescuers from the Special Rescue Unit of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao have returned to their respective regions.

Senior Supt. Samuel Tadeo, BFP-7 director, said they are part of the 250 rescuers from different parts of the country who were deployed in Naga City to augment in the search, rescue and retrieval operations starting September 22.

However, Tadeo assured the public that there are still enough rescuers left to continue the retrieval operations of the remaining persons believed to be still buried under the rubble.

“May natitira pa naman dito. Ipagpatuloy naman yung search and retrieval operations sa anim na hanggang ngayon ay reported missing (There are still responders left here. We will continue the search and retrieval operations on the six who remained missing),” said Tadeo. /