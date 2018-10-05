Fatalities in Malubog shooting now identified

The five men who were shot to death along the TransCentral Highway in Barangay Malubog, Cebu City on Thursday (October 4) have been claimed by their respective families at the St. Francis Funeral Homes in Cebu City.

The fatalities were identified as Carl Cabahug, 20, and a resident of Barangay Lorega-San Miguel; Leyster Abella, 26, and a resident of Barangay Calamba; Rolando Tayor, 29, and a resident of Barangay Labangon; Diorvan Sarijorjo, and Christopher Tangag.

Cabahug, Abella, and Tayor were processed at the St. Francis Funeral Homes while the two other victims were turned over to another funeral house upon the request of the family, said Gloria Bangcat, customer service officer of St. Francis Funeral Homes.

“We don’t have further details about Tangag and Sarijorjo because they were eventually transferred to another funeral house,” she said.