Five men arrested for possession of illegal explosives, firearms

Several firearms and improvised dynamites were confiscated from five fishermen during the conduct of a police raid in Sitio Mambacayao Diot, Barangay Lipayran, Bantayan town, Cebu on Thursday morning (October 4).

The arrested persons were Edwin Lahay-Lahay Lopez, 42; Bartolome Casipong, 38; Emilio Golisao, 35; Renato Casipong, 34; and Bernadito Gilbuena, 48.

PO2 Jay Desucatan of Bantayan Police said that Lopez was the subject of the raid by virtue of a search warrant issued by Judge Ruben Altubar.

Among the confiscated items were KG-9 machine gun, .357 and .22 caliber revolvers, .45 caliber pistol, 30 bottles of improvised dynamites, and 50 pieces of blasting cups.

The suspects will face charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives.