Palma: Visit of Saint Padre Pio’s relic to bring Cebu’s spiritual renewal.

The Archdiocese of Cebu is expecting a surge of devotees from the different provinces in the Visayas during the visit of the heart relic of Saint Padre Pio.

In a press conference, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma encouraged Cebuanos to venerate the saint through the relic which will stay in Cebu until October 14.

The relic is expected to arrive in Cebu on October 11 and will be brought to the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral where it will be opened for public viewing for two days.

The relic will then be transferred to the IEC Pavillion on October 12.

Meanwhile, Palma expressed disappointment over the plan to end the search and retrieval operations in the landslide site in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City.

The prelate said that he hopes the visit of the relic will provide spiritual renewal to Cebu, especially with the recent spate of killings in the province.