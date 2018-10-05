Viewing deck to be built along Butuanon River

A viewing deck will be constructed along the Butuanon River in Mandaue City.

Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Luis “Luigi” Quisumbing said the viewing deck is part of the rehabilitation plan of the river, which is now showing signs of sedimentation.

The viewing deck, which is projected to cost P2 million, will be funded by private entities such as the Vicsal Foundation and Matimco.

Quisumbing said the project will soon bring awareness to the public about the importance of having an unpolluted water body.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the project was held on Friday (October 5). The construction of the viewing deck is targeted to finish in the first week of November.