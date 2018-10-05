Kin of victims, displaced residents to cause-oriented groups: Do not use our grief to your advantage

Residents and relatives of the landslide victims in Sitio Sindulan, Barangay Tinaan, Naga City appealed to cause-oriented groups not to use their grief and misfortune for the interest of the organizations.

On Monday (October 5), a Mass was organized for the landslide victims, which was supposedly attended by some 50 residents and relatives of the landslide victims.

Militant groups such as Sanlakas, Save Environment and Life (SEAL) Alliance, Pusyon Kinaiyahan, Sanlakas, and Oriang women’s group, however, joined the Mass, and brought their streamers and a casket with the words ‘justice for the 77 deaths’.

“Dili na lang gyod unta sagulan ba kay magubot naman gud hinuon. Ang among kay magmisa ra mi para sa among mga kaliwat. Wala na sa among plano ang magrally,” said Mary Grace Capoy, who lost three siblings in the lanslide.

For his part, Bro. Peter Simon Jardinico of Pusyon Kinaiyahan explained that defending the environment should be a unified cause and should not only be on the affected residents.