Families of men killed in Malubog shooting appeal for justice

The families of the five men who were found dead in Barangay Malubog, Cebu City appealed for justice following the brutal killing of the victims.

At least two of the victims were confirmed to be involved in illegal drugs but their relatives said it would never be right to kill them.

The fatalities were identified as Carl Cabahug,20, and a resident of Barangay Lorega-San Miguel; Leyster Abella, 26, and a resident of Barangay Calamba; Rolando Tayor, 29, and a resident of Barangay Labangon; Diorvan Sarijorjo, and Christopher Tangag.

Jona Tayor, the younger sister of one of the victims, said the manner the victims were killed was too much.

Her brother lost an eye to a bullet wound while also having gunshot wounds on the stomach and legs.

Jona believed the police were behind the killing. The families of the other victims have yet to decide whether or not to file a complaint at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Commission of Human Rights (CHR).

Both agencies expressed their willingness to investigate the killing of the five victims.