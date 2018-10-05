Mandaue City teachers to get cash incentives

Public school teachers in Mandaue City, Cebu will have something to look forward after the city government promised to give out cash incentives of P10,000 to every teacher.

Mayor Luigi Quisumbing said the at least 2,500 public teachers will initially receive P5,000 before the year ends while the remaining balance will be released early next year.

Quisumbing said they will include in their 2019 budget an allocation for the P5,000 cash incentive next year.

Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna will sponsor the passage of an ordinance that will make the release of the cash incentives for teachers permanent.