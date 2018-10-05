ARC Hospital ready to serve Cebuanos

After three years of construction, Allegiant Regional Care Hospitals’ (ARC) flagship medical center has finally opened its doors to the public last September 16, 2018, in Brgy. Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, Mactan, Cebu.

Adapting to the modernization of today’s healthcare, the level 2 general hospital holds a lot of firsts in the medical history of Cebu, with ARC being the first hospital in Cebu to go paperless and pioneer the first emergency department to be manned by an ER specialist.

ARC is affiliated with reputable local and international organizations including Johns Hopkins (Singapore), ICON Australia, Napier and Mind Ray which gives ARC a competitive advantage of having access to advanced medical research, resources and global referrals in resolving health care challenges.

With the new healthcare advancements, ARC is stripping away the hassle of long queues that customers and patients undergo. This also provides residents in Mactan an easy access to quality healthcare as they no longer have to cross the bridge that links to mainland Cebu.

Leaning towards having a more patient-centric approach in health management, the newly opened hospital guarantees affordable rates to its clients with 100 beds readily available to patients, where 10% of the total bed capacity thereof is intended for wards.

According to Julie Alegrado-Vergara, Chief Executive Officer of ARC Hospitals and President of the Bluewater Resorts chain, the healthcare services ARC provides is a unique experience because they have embedded the marriage of hospitality and healthcare to their system.

Equipped with state of the art facilities and advanced healthcare services, quality healthcare is indeed assured with a broad range of specialties such as anesthesiology, cardiology, colorectal surgery, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology and general surgery, infectious disease, medical oncology, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedic surgery, otorhinolaryngology, psychiatry, renal medicine, respiratory medicine, rheumatology, urology and dental services,to name a few, under its belt.

It’s just a start for ARC because expansion interests outside Cebu are currently in the pipeline according to Vergara. With this new medical development, residents of Mactan will not only have accessto high quality healthcare, it will also give an additional boost to the local tourism of Mactan Island.