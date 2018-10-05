In love forever

Her love for pearls—and blings, which some of them have adorned a few dresses in my collection,” points Mel Maria of the inspiration in his latest series of bridal gowns drawn from the opulent fashion sense of his mother Evangelina. “And her love for the color mint green, too.”

The designer, who was once a couturier in the Middle East, will translate every piece imaginable tonight, Oct. 5, at the “Intemporel” Cebu Bridal Expo 2018 at the Atlantic Hall of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. A cast of eight more designers—Edwin Alba, Rei Escario, Bree Esplanada, Humberto Villegas, Harvey Cenity, Hanz Coquilla, Mike Yapching, and Lord Maturan—will also send out their newest collection, completing a roster of other wedding suppliers in Cebu.

Mostly made of lace and brocade satin, the radius of the skirt is downsized into sleek shapes with immaculate lines, a complete aversion to what he is famous for since homecoming. “The Mel Maria bride is a definition of love and commitment to her loving partner. She is an epitome of a devoted wife, God-fearing woman,” he describes the core that embodies the character behind the aesthetics.

On the other hand, the Rei Escario DNA is also gearing up for clean-swept and crisp rendition of glamorous romance. On a new kind of order, his skills will be tested again on how he would balance the equation of two opposing thoughts.

“My dream wedding gown that I would like to design does not have a lot of elements. I want a bride who wants clean lines and a clean canvass,” he says. “I envision a bride who always wants to be different. She is not afraid to try something new and to explore a certain theme and style. She trusts her designer to make her look beautiful on her wedding day.”

With it, the beat goes on—feathers and frills and bling and a new radical moment of the month.