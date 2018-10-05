Kabilin Heritage Lounge relaunching: A look into our Cebuano culinary treasure

Kabilin Heritage Lounge, a well loved outlet at Golden Prince Hotel and Suites is turning on a new leaf. This outlet houses the authentic Cebuano Merienda Buffet that is most sought by both local and international travelers.

Last Oct 2, 2018, in time for our 12th Year Anniversary for Golden Prince Hotel and Suites, we had relaunched our Kabilin Heritage Lounge, a refuge of heritage, culture and food enthusiasts. It is reminiscent of an old Filipino Ilustrado home, with the three main compenents mainly, the Sala or the Living Room, where the Mariposa chair is flanked by the long wooden table and where on one side it houses the Merienda Buffet of authentic Cebuano favorites like Maja Blanca, Palabok, Puto Maya with Mangga and the most delectable Sikwate.

Just beside the buffet area is a small hallway leading to the Comedor or Dining Hall on the right and the Veranda or our Outdoor Porch on the left. The Comedor can fit a party of 20 persons while the Veranda can seat 18 persons. It also has instagrammable corners like the Los Servicios (Washroom) and the Caida (Front Porch). Our Comedor can be reserved for 6,500.00 good for 20 persons and the Veranda is at 5,500.00 good for 18 persons. In excess, each person is at 3350/head.

The Kabilin Heritage Lounge is the First Heritage Home inside a Hotel. It makes one relieve the glorious past and the humble beginnings of our Cebuano Culinary Heritage, with the influences and nuances of both the Spaniards and the Chinese infused in our selection of buffet snack items as well as the interiors that presents itself from the Spanish Era toward the turn of the century.

Visit Kabilin Heritage Lounge at the Ground Floor of the Golden Prince Hotel and Suites and exrperience a trip back in time as you savor our Cebuano Merienda treats. Our Merienda Buffet is at350/head but as an introductory offer, we have it at 20% off. Should you opt to reserve the entire space, we can definitely have that for your group at PHP 20,000.00 inclusive of the buffet, wifi, exclusive space use for 4 hours from 2PM – 6 PM and our Golden Team to assist you. Call us at 230-1588 local 7848 for reservations.