Osmeña discusses safety of employees with BPO reps

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña met with representatives of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies at his City Hall office this afternoon to discuss the need to ensure the safety of their employees especially those who report for work or those who leave their workplaces during the wee hours of the night.

In his Facebook post, Osmeña said that he intends to implement a bus system, which he will pilot in barangay Mabolo, to serve as shuttle service for call center employees.

His administration will also pursue a plan for the installation of CCTVs on city streets and create a neighborhood volunteer group that will especially ensure the safety of those who work at night time.

“This endeavor is a partnership between the Cebu City Government and the BPO management. We will also be coordinating with the management of hospitals and other establishments whose employees who work at night,” Osmeña said on FB.