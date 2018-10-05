Songs and messages of love for teacher killed in landslide

HER students offered cards with loving messages and flowers and songs as was customary during Teachers Day celebrations.

Only that Ever Stephen Ubas, 32, the Guidance Counselor of Cantao-an Elementary School in Naga City, south Cebu was not there, and will never be there to celebrate this special day for mentors.

Ubas was one of the 77 fatalities of the massive landslide that wiped out two sitios in the village of Tinaan.

Her co-teachers have nothing but good words for the teacher whom they described as very dedicated and passionate about her job.

Dr. Lindy Pujante, head of Cantao-an Elementary School, said Ubas even insisted on handling an advisory class despite the heavy office load.

“She is a very dedicated teacher, mao nang naguol gyud mi pagka wala niya diri,” said Pujante.

Angelyn Tampus, 11, one of the top students in Ubas’ class, calls her “Teacher Ever” who never failed to bring laughter to their classroom.

She said that she and her classmates already miss Ubas’ smile and jokes adding that “Teacher Ever” has a nickname for each of her students.

“Thank you for the happy memories you shared to us. We will treasure it like a diamond we are afraid to lose,” Tampus wrote in her greeting card for Ubas.

Students from section Reverend which was being handled by Ubas, also recorded a video saying “Thank you so much Miss, we love you and we miss you.”