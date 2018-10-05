Victims to protesters: Don’t use us please

WHILE their support and sympathy are much appreciated, the relatives of the landslide victims in Naga City appealed to cause-oriented groups not to use their grief and misfortune for the interest of their organizations.

On Friday, October 5, some 48 residents of Sitio Sindulan, the hardest hit by the landslide, attempted to hold a Mass at the chapel near ground zero for the more than 70 casualties of the September 20 tragedy.

But policemen assigned on the street leading to ground zero denied them entry after receiving information that the residents will be joined by leftist groups.

“Meron po kaming intelligence report na sila ay magagamit ng mga makakaliwang grupo. Ayaw ko pong mangyari na ang mga taga-Naga na biktima ng isang trahedya ay magamit ng mga makakaliwang grupo para sa pansarili nilang interes na pabagsakin ang gobyerno,” Chief Insp. Roderick Gonzales, chief of the Naga City police said.

Cause-oriented groups such as Sanlakas, Save Environment and Life (SEAL) Alliance, Pusyon Kinaiyahan, and Oriang women’s group joined the residents while bringing their streamers and a casket with the words “Justice for the 77 deaths of Naga landslide.”

“Dili na lang gyod unta sagulan ba kay magubot naman gud hinuon. Ang amo kay magmisa ra mi para sa among mga kaliwat. Wala na sa among plano ang mag-rally,” said Mary Grace Capoy, who lost three siblings in the landslide.

For his part, Bro. Peter Simon Jardinico of Pusyon Kinaiyahan explained that defending the environment should be a unified cause and should not only be on the affected residents.

The rally staged by the groups in front of the Apo Cement Corp. plant and the City’s legislative building pushed through even without a permit from the City Hall.