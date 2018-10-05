Study targets to minimize casualties in operations

THE top official of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) believes that by conducting a thorough study of their targets, the police should be able to limit casualties during police operations.

“Depende gyod na sa suspect na high anang panahona. Kay usahay ra ba kadaghanan na mosukol nga maaktohan kay ang may tama sa drugas. Mao nga amo sad i-timing nga wala sila ana ug dili sila igo sa drugas aron dili sila kasukol,” MCPO director, Senior Supt. Julian Entoma told Cebu Daily News.

(Most of the suspects who resist the police are high on drugs. So we should time our operations when they are not high on drugs so they will not resist)

“Atong istudyohan ang tawo before siya atong i under operation (We should first assess the subject before conducting the operation),” he said.

Entoma said they place their suspects under close surveillance between seven days up to two months before conducting their operation.

He said persons engaged in illegal drugs are usually the ones who pose a threat to the police.

“Naay tawo mobaligya sa drugas pero mahadlok sa armas. Naa say tawo nga kursonado modala og armas kay under sa influence sa drugas,” he said.

(There are those who sell drugs but are afraid of guns. There are also those who like to bring a weapon because of they are under the influence of drugs).

“Ready mi sa eventuality in case mopaboto,” Entoma added.

During Thursday’s One Time Big Time police operation, the MCPO arrested at least seven drug personalities in buy-bust operations and served four search warrants. There were no recorded fatalities during the operation.

“Kon dili ma-provoke or delikado ang imong kinabuhi, dili ra man hilabtan ang subject sa operation,” he said.