Spiritual renewal with relic of Padre Pio

CEBU Archbishop Jose Palma calls on Cebuano faithful to welcome the visit of the heart relic of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, a Capuchin monk, this coming October 11 as a form of spiritual renewal amidst the spate of killings.

“I believe that the visit of a saint always brings grace to a particular place. Knowing that Padre Pio is one humble but great saint, he has influenced a lot of people into renewal,” Palma said.

“I would wish that we join in prayer for the renewal of this country,” he added.

The heart relic of Padre Pio will arrive in Cebu on October 11 in Mactan and will be brought to the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral through a motorcade.

According to Msgr. Rogelio Fuentes, Spiritual Director of the St. Padre Pio Contemplation Community of Cebu, (SPPCCC), only ten cars will follow the motorcade while the faithful are urged to proceed directly to the Cathedral.

The relic will remain at the Cathedral for public viewing until noon of October 12 when it will be moved to the International Eucharistic Congress (IEC) Pavilion for an exclusive veneration of the clergy from the different Dioceses in Visayas.

The public viewing will resume at the IEC Pavilion from 9 p.m. of October 12 until the final day on October 14.

“This presentation is an invitation for spiritual renewal. This is what we need. Padre Pio’s heart reaches to the hearts of the penitents,” said Palma.

Msgr. Fuentes said that the public viewing will be suspended during the veneration masses that will follow the regular schedule of masses of the Cathedral.

There will be masses every 5:30 a.m., 9:00 a.m., and 3:00 p.m.

“During the visits, there are available confessors. Please take this opportunity to be renewed,” Palma said.

Richard Saing, President of the SPPCCC, said that devotees who will be venerating the relic should avoid bringing backpacks for safety purposes.

Saing also said that the Archdiocese has already coordinated with the Philippine National Police and the Cebu City Traffic Operations Management (CITOM) for the possible influx of devotees.

He also said devotees going to the IEC Pavilion may use the parking space at Landers Superstore, San Carlos Seminary, and Cebu Archdiocesan Major Seminary.

St. Pio of Pietrelcina is a revered saint most known for his stigmata, the bodily marks corresponding to the wounds of Jesus Christ during the Crucifixion.

He died on September 23, 1968 and was canonized by Pope John Paul II John in 2002.