Palma calls for intensified prayers against violence

BLOODY THURSDAY KILLINGS

With the resurgence of killings in Cebu, Archbishop Jose Palma called on the faithful to intensify the praying of the Oratio Imperata, a special mandated prayer to end the spate of killings.

“The Oratio Imperata is a plea for mercy as we admit that this is beyond our human capabilities. We need the grace of God,” said Palma.

The prelate also called on law enforcement agencies to use legal and moral means in their fight against drugs and criminality.

But the police were quick to say that the killing of 10 people during the One Time Big Time (OTBT) operation was in self defense and also denied that the police were responsible for the death of five persons whose bodies were found in the mountain barangay of Malubog.

“Dili man ang pulis una mamusil (It is not the police who fired first)”, said Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), in reaction to the appeal of the Church to the police to stop killings.

In a press conference yesterday, Sinas reiterated that police were not the first to engage the suspects in a shootout.

“Dili man ang pulis mamusil og una. Nganong naay uban nga naay armas, wala nangamatay? Because dili sila mosukol,” said Sinas.

(It was not the police who fired first. Why is it there were many suspects who were armed but did not die? Because they did not resist)

OTBT Operation

Sinas said that during their OTBT operation last Thursday, they arrested 154 persons, 105 of them for illegal drugs and 16 for possession of firearms.

Sinas said there are more live suspects than dead ones.

“Daghan man ta nadakpan nga wala namatay. Kay walay aggression sa ilaha,” said Sinas.

(We arrested several persons who did not die because there was no aggression on their part.)

He said that if the suspects show aggression against the police, then the police will really retaliate.

Sinas said it is also unjustified if the police will not shoot back if they are in danger.

“Kahinumdom mo naay usa ka pulis nga nibadlong sa usa ka drug user, gidunggab pa. So sayang ang kinabuhi sa pulis tungod lang sa usa ka drug adik,” said Sinas.

(Remember the police officer in Lapu-Lapu City who was stabbed to death after he reprimanded a drug addict. So his life was wasted because of drug addicts)

Palma

Palma was on his way to Balamban for the town fiesta when he heard the news about the five persons found dead inside a van and the surrounding area, along the Transcentral highway.

In a press conference a day after the incident, Palma expressed his dismay over the killings.

“We have been praying for the past weeks to end the killings yet there are more killings,” the prelate said.

“It’s difficult to comprehend why all of these killings happen. But still, we do not stop praying,” he added.

Palma also sent his sympathies to the families of the victims and said he prays for the victims that they may find the justice that they deserve.

He however urged the public to avoid judging suspects while investigations continue to determine the perpetrators of the crime.

But he also said whoever is the perpetrator must face the law and be justly tried.

“This is not the way we should project Cebu to other provinces. We are the cradle of Christianity in the Philippines but there are killings everyday,” Palma said.

Meantime, Cebu City officials expressed concern over Thursday’s killings.

“It is really a big worry that these things are happening, which did not happen before,”said South District Representative Rodrigo Abellanosa.

Councilor Margot Osmeña, on the other hand said it is ironic that the killings happened on the day Cebu was declared a Justice Zone by the Supreme Court.

Councilor Joel Garganera also expressed concern over the spate of killings and said the police and the media should look into the issue. /with Correspondent Gerard Vincent Francisco