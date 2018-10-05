Ex-prisoner slain in Talisay City

A just released inmate was shot dead at past 8 p.m. on Friday in Barangay Maghaway, Talisay City.

Police Officer (P01) Stanley Largo, the desk officer on duty at the Talisay City Police Station, said their initial investigation showed that the victim, Dexter Valendez was walking a road near his residence in Sitio Calachuche, Barangay Maghaway, Talisay City when he was repeated shot by a group of armed men on board a white van.

Valendez was released from the Talisay City Jail only on Friday morning in connection with a drug-related case, according to Largo.

Largo said they were still determining the identities of the suspects and the motive behind the killing.