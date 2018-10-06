Naga City remembers landslide victims

A Holy Mass and procession was held at ground zero in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City early today (October 6) to especially remember the 77 individuals who perished during the September 20 landslide.

City officials, Tinaan residents and emergency volunteers joined the Eucharistic celebration to pray for those who died in the landslide which covered several homes in the area 17 days ago.

An emotional Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong said that while they can no longer continue with the retrieval operations, she was hopeful that they would still find the four others who remain missing.

“My prayer and my thoughts also goes to sa katong wala pa makit-i. Dili nami ka continue forever sa retrieval operations pero hopefully makit-an. I turnover namo sa pamilya dayon,” Chiong said while fighting her tears.

Chiong is also hopeful that Nagahanons will continue to pray for strength and inspiration so that they can all continue to move forward after the tragedy.